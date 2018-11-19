Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2018 --The report "Aerial Imaging Market By Type (Oblique Imaging and Vertical Imaging) – Global Forecast to 2025", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Aerial Imaging Market By Type, Platform, Application and End User - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook

The aerial imaging also referred to as aerial photography or the airborne imagery is the technique of taking photos from the aircraft or any other flying machine. The platforms for the imaging technique incorporate helicopters, balloons, unmanned elevated vehicles (UAVs or "automatons"), fixed-wing aircraft, rockets, blimps and dirigibles, parachutes, kites, pigeons, independent telescoping and vehicle-mounted shafts. The mounted cameras might be activated automatically or remotely; hand-held photos might be taken by the photographer. The imaging technique has various benefits; it can access the places inaccessible to soldiers, provides objective & permanent record of daily changes in the environment, etc. Therefore, the Aerial Imaging Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Aerial Imaging Market anticipated flourishing in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Global Aerial Imaging Market: Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

PrecisionHawk

Cooper Aerial Surveys

Getmapping

Google

Eagle View Technologies

DJI

Kucera International

GeoVantage

Nearmap

Digital Aerial Solutions

Fugro

Airobotics

DroneDeploy

3D Robotic



The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Aerial Imaging market. Strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Aerial Imaging market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Global Aerial Imaging Market: Regional Insights

The North American region is leading the global Aerial Imaging Market owing to increase in the forestry & agriculture sector which is helping farmers take decisions related to the farming activities.



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Global Aerial Imaging Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Type the market is segmented into Oblique Imaging and Vertical Imaging. The Oblique Imaging section is leading the market owing to the numbers of advantages of this technique amid making 3D models of city for accessing the height of building, also provides a clear view of element present on the ground, etc.



On the basis of Platform the market is segmented into UAV/drone, Helicopter, Fixed-Wing Aircraft and Other Platforms. The UAV/drone section is leading the market owing to increasing adoption for the application of aerial photography by the defense & government sector.



On the basis of Application the market is segmented into Conservation & Research, Geospatial Mapping, Urban Planning, Disaster Management, Surveillance & Monitoring and Energy & Resource Management. The Disaster Management section is showing significant growth in the market owing to increasing demand & utilization of this technique for the analysis of damage due to any natural disaster.



On the basis of End User the market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Government, Archeology & Civil Engineering, Energy, Agriculture & Forestry, Military & Defense and Other End Users. The Agriculture & Forestry section is leading the market owing to increasing development in the technology used for drone platform & various other sensors assisting them.



Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

...

Chapter 5. Aerial Imaging Market, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Aerial Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Aerial Imaging Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2014-2018)

5.3. Oblique Imaging

5.3.1. Global Oblique Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Vertical Imaging

5.4.1. Global Vertical Imaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



Reasons to Buy the Report:

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the rapid microbiology testing market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.



