Cloud Backup Market By Service, Solution Type and End User - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook

The cloud backup technology, otherwise referred to as online backup, is the method for backing up the information that includes sending the duplicate of the information over an exclusive or open network to the off-site server. This server is normally facilitated by the service provider that is third-party that charges the client opting for backup an expense dependent on bandwidth, number of users or capacity. In the endeavor, the server off-site may be possessed by the organization; however the chargeback technique would be comparative. Therefore, the Cloud Backup Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Cloud Backup Marketanticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Global Cloud Backup Market: Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Code42 Software Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Datto Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Druva Software

Veeam Software

Amazon Web Services.

Dropbox Inc.

Google Inc.

EMC Corporation

Barracuda Networks Inc.

VMware Inc.



The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Cloud Backup market. Strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Cloud Backup market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Global Cloud Backup Market: Regional Insights

The North American region is leading the global Cloud Backup Market and will showcase more rate of growth while the European region will show significant arte of growth owing to well-developed IT sector in this region, increasing utilization of various cloud based services, etc.



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Global Cloud Backup Market: Segmentation Overview

Global Cloud Backup Market By Service: (Infrastructure-As-A-Service, Software As A Services, Integration Is A Service and Platform-As-A-Service)



Global Cloud Backup Market By Solution Type (Support & Maintenance, Training & Consulting, Managed Services and Cloud Integration & Migration)



Global Cloud Backup Market By End User: (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Education, Consumer Goods And Retail and Other End Users)



Global Cloud Backup Market: Drivers & Restrains

The driving factors of the market are; the increasing demand for this technology for the virtual machines, tis system has various advantages like the faster improvisation & usage of resources of system in better way, increasing utilization & demand for cloud computing, mobile technology, & web-based applications, growing demand from both industrial as well as commercial sector, increasing fear in the enterprises & businesses for the data loss and various other factors. The restraining factors of the market can be the time consuming process of recovery of services & solutions backed up on cloud.



Major Table of Contents:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

Part 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Part 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis

Part 4. Market Analysis by Region

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

...

Part 5. Cloud Backup Market, By Service

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Cloud Backup Revenue and Market Share by Service (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Cloud Backup Revenue and Revenue Share by Service (2014-2018)

5.3. Infrastructure-As-A-Service

5.3.1. Global Infrastructure-As-A-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Software As A Services

5.4.1. Global Software As A Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Integration Is A Service

5.5.1. Global Integration Is A Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Platform-As-A-Service

5.6.1. Global Platform-As-A-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



