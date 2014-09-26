Universal Life Church and Jennifer Aniston Raise Awareness of Cancer Treatment Made by St Jude Children's Research Hospital

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2014 --Universal Life Church supports important campaigns and gives donations for various causes, including feeding the hungry, giving a shelter to homeless, educating the young, and more. It is the Churches tradition to support St Jude Children's Research Hospital for their cancer treatment. Now Jennifer Aniston joins the Universal Life Church’s campaign of raising awareness for children who fight with cancer and need to receive proper treatment.



Everyone knows Jennifer Aniston as a beautiful actress, businesswoman and filmmaker, but Universal Life Church reveals another characteristic of Jennifer, i.e. it’s participation in a special campaign aiming to raise funds for children who have a cancer and need to get a proper timely treatment. In a short video, Jennifer reveals the story of such a kid, suffering from a rare kind of cancer, whose mother had to travel around the country to save her child’s life. She came to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, where the doctors were able to offer them a special treatment, tailored just for this particular little boy, who now feels much better.



People with generous hearts can save children’s life by donating funds for researches and special treatments performed in the St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due to these funds, the hospital is able to research and find new ways for treating cancer in children, which are much more effective than old methods. Apart from various kinds of cancer, the hospital treats children with other catastrophic diseases.



People, who would like to join Universal Life Church and Jennifer Aniston in this high-minded campaign, can visit http://vimeo.com/81538185 to find out more.



About Universal Life Church

The mission of the Universal Life Church is to help people around the world to feel the love of God in their lives. The church takes part in different social projects and makes regular donations for significant causes to save the life of poor, ill, and hungry children and adults.