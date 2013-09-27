Universal Life Church Announces Free Degrees - "We Are Not a Degree Mill Scam"

Carrabelle, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2013 --"We Are Not a Degree Mill Scam" stated by the President and the Presiding Bishop, Brother Michael of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. After providing free Doctorate of Divinity Degrees for years the Universal Life Church World Headquarters recently announced they would no longer charge new Ministers a fee for all four of their honorary doctorate degrees in Divinity, Biblical Studies, Theology and/or Pastoral Care. Newly ordained Ministers can now select from any one of these without any charge whatsoever for the respective degree.



An honorary degree or a degree "honoris causa" is an academic degree for which a university or Church such as the Universal Life Church World Headquarters has waived the usual requirements. Degrees from a Church must be Church related in nature for example; a Doctorate of Divinity, a Doctorate of Biblical Studies, a Doctorate of Theology and/or a Doctorate of Pastoral Care would all be considered Church related. Unfortunately some churches use this loophole within the law to make a buck and attempt to sell such degrees.



In the USA an individual with an honorary is allowed by law to utilize the prefix Dr. or Doctor and a suffix or trailer of D.D. for a Divinity Degree, D.B.S. for a Biblical Studies Degree, Th.D for a Theology Degree or Ph.D for a Pastoral Care Degree. The recipient of an honorary degree may add the degree title postnominally, but it should always be made clear that the degree is honorary by adding "honorary" or "honoris causa" or "h.c." in parenthesis after the degree title. In some countries, a person who holds an honorary doctorate may use the title "Doctor" prenominally, abbreviated "Dr.h.c." or "Dr.(h.c.)". Sometimes, they use "Hon" before the degree letters, for example, "Hon DMus".



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com