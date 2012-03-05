Universal Life Church Announces Ordination Credential Certification Checkmark

Carrabelle, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2012 --Two years ago the Universal Life Church World Headquarters pioneered an Ordination process that concluded each Ordination with the issuance of Minister ID Cards with an exclusive "Credential Certification Check Mark" (CCC). The Universal Life Church World Headquarters because of issues with Ministers from other Churches, opted to perform a more careful evaluation process of each prospective Minister. Their objective was not to invade the privacy of anyone, rather to protect individuals served and to provide to them peace of mind. The CCC program has been highly successful, providing for wider acceptance of their Ministers.



Ask to see THE CARD, you will see a Credential Certification Check Mark on each in the form of a red and blue circle and check mark that says background. According to the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Ministers with this insignia have been put through a careful, yet stringent ordination process and have been deemed safe and trustworthy. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters also states their Ministers have the option of undergoing a criminal background check, that such is used as a protection facet and prior convictions do not necessarily disqualify anyone from ordination.



Brother Michael, President of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters says; "We simply want to present our Ministers in the most professional manner possible and at the same time we want those who come in contact with our Ministers to be able to trust and to be comfortable in their relationship with them." The Universal Life Church ordains men or women to serve in whatever capacity they choose within the Christian Faith. For more information; http://www.ulcnetwork.com



Copyright ©2012 Universal Life Church World Headquarters,

USA. Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. is a Non

Profit Worldwide Religious Organization.



Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc.

803 Tallahassee Street

Carrabelle FL 32322-3220

Tel No: (850)720-1061

Email: ulc@ulcnetwork.com



The Official Universal Life Church Website: - http://www.ulcnetwork.com

The Universal Life Church Radio Network: - http://www.ulccommunity.org