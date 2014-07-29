Universal Life Church Gives the Privilege of Ordination to Women and Men Around the Globe

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2014 --The Universal Life Church is created to be a light keeper in the world, a light that will lead people to their only Savior, Jesus Christ. One of the main privileges that this non-profit religious organization gives, is an ordination of ministers, regardless of the gender.



There might be many motives that make people choose to be ordained as ministers. Among the leading factors is the deep spiritual devotion they feel that cannot be fulfilled with anything that this world can offer. They wish to serve people and feel that only by doing that they would be truly satisfied and happy. Being a reliable religious institution, the Universal Life Church fosters and encourages the sincere spiritual search and supports their connection with God.



Offering the only authentic faith based ordination that is accepted almost everywhere around the world, the Universal Life Church provides ministers with the opportunity to make a dramatic change in their physical and spiritual life. The sense of initial excitement will be exchanged with a sense of wholeness and satisfaction, when the ordained ministers start their work helping others to find Jesus Christ.



The process of ordination is simple and easy, so that everyone who wish to make that change in their life, would be able to do so without restricting factors. This ordination is for all people, men and women, who feel the inclination to take their real place.



People, who are interested in it, can visit the Universal Life Church’s official website at http://www.ulcnetwork.com/become-a-minister.html.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church is offers a genuine faith based ordination, accepted in almost all countries around the world, including, but not limited to South America, the USA, UK, Canada, Africa, India, Japan, Thailand, Mexico, Australia, and China.