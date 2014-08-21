Universal Life Church Minister Paul McCartney, Married a Couple During His Concert in Phoenix Last Week

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2014 --The Universal Life Church offers easy online ordination to all people around the world, who would like to officiate wedding ceremonies of their family and friends. One of the people, who took advantage of this faith based ordination offered by this church, is the popular singer Paul McCartney, who had to unexpectedly stop his concert in Phoenix, in order to marry a couple onstage.



The wedding ceremony of 30-year-old Adam and 29-year- old Andrea held on 12 of August 2014 was like a dream. Both of them are big fans of the singer. They came to the live concert of the great Beatles singer, Paul McCartney, wearing a sign saying: "You're Ordained - We're Engaged - Please Marry Us Tonight." Paul saw their sign during the concert and called the young people up on stage to start their wedding ceremony. The young couple were led backstage by the ushers and sent them to meet the 72-year-old singer in front of 15 thousand people.



Paul McCartney has been ordained for a minister by the Universal Life Church and performed his duty stopping the concert. He declared them man and wife and invite them to kiss each other, leaving them a lifetime memories of this special moment. Andrea invited him to their official wedding party that will take place at the Chicago Mart Plaza on October 11.



People, who would like to learn more about this special wedding ceremony led by the famous Paul McCartney, can visit http://www.ulcnews.com/2014/08/paul-mccartney-universal-life-church.html.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church offers faith based ordination for both, men and women. The ordained ministers can officiate weddings for their friends and family members. The ordained people will be able to work in all aspects and fields of Christian Ministry.