Universal Life Church Monastery Storehouse, Lies, Lies & Lies

Carrabelle, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2012 --Statement Regarding Danny Bonaduce Ordination: Recently the Universal Life Church Monastery Storehouse, Inc. of Seattle, WA., wrote a blog claiming to have ordained Danny Bonaduce on January 24th, 2011. How could Danny Bonaduce get ordained in Pennsylvania, in a state that the Universal Life Church Monastery Storehouse, Inc. states that their ordinations are invalid? The truth is the Universal Life Church Monastery Storehouse, Inc. are liars and can't be trusted!



In a Blog, Dated: October 22nd, 20112 the Universal Life Church Monastery Storehouse, Inc. States:

"We are pleased to announce that Dante “Danny” Bonaduce, former child star of The Partridge Family and current radio host for KZOK 102.5 Seattle, got ordained through the Universal Life Church Monastery on Jan. 24th, 2011.



“Reverend” Bonaduce, who was working for Philadelphia radio station 94WYSP at the time he received his free online ordination, became legally ordained online in order to perform a wedding ceremony for two lucky listeners as the grand prize of his station’s “I Do With Danny” promotional contest."



CLICK HERE or see blog at: http://www.ulc.org/2012/10/danny-bonaduce-universal-life-church-wedding-officiant/



At the time of ordination, Bonaduce was Living in and working for a radio station in Pennsylvania, he was ordained as part of a promotion by the radio station.



Here is a previous blog/statement on their website by the Universal Life Church Monastery Storehouse, Inc. of Seattle, WA.



"States where the ULC ordination is not recognized

While most states and counties in the United States recognize the ULC Monastery’s ordination, a few do not. Ministers looking to perform wedding ceremonies in the following states should be advised that doing so may or may not be possible due to the restrictive marriage laws or the rulings of court cases:



Pennsylvania - every county in PA except for Bucks County rejects our ordination."



CLICK HERE or see blog at: http://www.ulc.org/training-education/state-wedding-laws/



Again, how can the Universal Life Church Monastery now claim they ordained Danny Bonaduce in a state where their ordinations are invalid? The truth is it is a lie by the them to take credit for an ordination that they obviously did not perform and if they did by their self admission it was invalid.



Danny Bonaduce was ordained by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, not by the Universal Life Church Monastery.



About The Universal Life Church



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com