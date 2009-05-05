Universal Medical ID Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2009 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Universal Medical ID (http://www.UniversalMedicalID.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



Universal Medical ID will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of http://www.UniversalMedicalID.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Universal Medical ID is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Universal Medical ID (http://www.UniversalMedicalID.com)

Universal Medical ID was established to serve medical communities and people around the world by offering quality medical IDs that allow medical professionals to give prompt, precise treatment during an emergency. Universal Medical ID has developed out of the success and good reputation of American Medical ID, a for-profit US corporation in business since 1994. Doctors, consultants, pharmacists and hospitals refer their patients to us whenever a medical ID tag is appropriate. Our business has depended on referrals from these healthcare professionals, whose primary interest is the welfare of patients. We must maintain the highest production and service standards in order to retain their trust. While our medical ID bracelets, necklaces and medallions are among the most affordable on the market, we have gone to great lengths to offer quality medical alert jewelry that can be worn with confidence. For our engraving surfaces, we use high quality metals including solid high-grade stainless steel, sterling silver, 10k gold-filled and 10k and 14k gold and titanium.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

