Universal Models for Peace Inc. Founder Michael William-Paul Receives "Defender of Democracy" Peace Award in Miami at Zambrano Foundation

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2016 --Universal Models for Peace Inc. (UMP), a New York City based 501(c)3 Non-Profit is awarded the Defender of Democracy Award during the Cumbre Latino Americana event in Miami, Thursday Feb. 25th . The founder of UMP, Michael William-Paul, was in attendance to accept the Defender of Democracy Award.



Other recipients include Former President of Mexico H.E. Vincent Fox, and The Mayor of Medellin Columbia Federico Gutierrez.



"I am honored to receive the Zambrano Defender of Democracy Award on behalf of Universal Models for Peace. We would like to thank the Zambrano foundation and everyone involved. It is humbling to be recognized amongst all the esteemed recipients at this year's award celebration. UMP believes that opportunity can flourish in transparent and peaceful communities. We strive for continued development toward peace and democratic values and freedoms as we work in collaboration with our partners. "



Sara Hirsch co-founder of UMP was unable to attend the ceremony and commented:



"We are deeply honored by the Zambrano Foundation's Award and would like to thank Beacon Capital and the Tahor Group for the nomination. This award is in recognition of the dedication and hard work our group has shown toward creating sustainable solutions to today's global challenges. Alone we can only do so much, together we are limitless."



Past laureates of the Zambrano Awards in the category Distinguished Lifetime Democracy Award is Dr. Gene Sharp, author and founder of the Albert Einstein Institution and twice nominee of the Nobel Peace Price.



Present also for the event was Nancy Torres Kaufman, CEO at Beacon Capital LLC and founding partner of the Tahor Group. The event further recognized many high level and honorable dignitaries among them Former President Vincent Fox of Mexico and Founder of Centro Fox, and Federico Gutierrez Mayor of Medellin Columbia. Model Ambassador to UMP Stephanie Del Toro from Columbia was honored with presenting awards to recipients. Stephanie Del Toro was wearing a gown by Miami based designer Angeline Hayling. Ms. Hayling was also in attendance for the celebration.



About Universal Models for Peace Inc.

Universal Models for Peace is a network of fashion and media experts working together to help generate models of sustainable solutions to local and global issues. Founded by Michael William-Paul a NYC Director and Photographer and co-founded by Sara Hirsch. UMP bridges partnerships between leaders and cultural influencers from the worlds of fashion, art, innovation and sciences. UMP are committed to working with individuals, companies and organizations whom in turn are dedicated towards creating partnerships around solutions for a sustainable future. UMP adopted the Global Goals as a criterion for future projects during the United Nations 2015 launch of the new development agenda.



Visit http://www.universalmodelsforpeace.org and http://www.michaelwilliampaul.com



About The Zambrano Foundation

The Zambrano Foundation was incorporated mainly to support programs that educate the new generations on advocacy, leadership and values. The Foundation's mission is to provide opportunities to discuss the best practices in the Americas, consequently to increase democracy values. Specifically, the Foundation develops, promotes, as well as empowers innovative social and educational programs where societies deprived of their legal rights can strengthen democracy, economic development and equality.



About Beacon Capital LLC

"Building A Global Legacy." Beacon Capital New York based a multi-family office with broad reach, navigating complex strategic and financial matters for clients worldwide, from Russia to Australia, Latin America to the Middle East. Beacon Capital LLC focuses on socially responsible investments by engaging in fewer, deeper and more lasting relationships with affluent clients, based on customized solutions, specialized expertise and responsive service. We engage with high net worth individuals seeking to support globally conscious initiatives while building a legacy for future generations through wealth creating, impact investing and philanthropy. Beacon Capital LLC combines veracity, result-oriented strategy, thorough advice, superiority in deal execution and - most importantly – we bring a passion for giving to the table.



About The Tahor Group (a division of Beacon Capital LLC)

The Tahor Group is a style obsessed New York City based Fashion Advisory. The company offers creative management for fashion brands, including; capital raising, event raising, PR and Media. The Tahor Group specializes in all areas to effectively build a successful and memorable fashion label. The Tahor Group was founded by Nancy Torres Kaufmann and Tobi Rubinstein Schneier, today directing a team with over 30 years of experience in the fashion arena.



PHOTO CREDITS



Universal Models for Peace - Michael William Paul - Defender of Democracy Award - Zambrano Foundation



Far Left – Fashion Designer Angeline Hayling

Second Left – Model Ambassador – Stephanie Del Toro

Second Right – CEO Beacon Capital LLC Nancy Torres Kaufman

Far Right – Universal Models for Peace Founder – Michael William Paul