Universal Smart Cards Explains Full Benefits of Using Antimicrobial Lanyards in This Day and Age

Hertfordshire, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2020 --Universal Smart Cards has been recognised as a leader when it comes to the technology surrounding smart card use, and it proves this with its continuously updated selection and range of smart cards as well as accessories, software, printers and consumables, and more. Today, Universal Smart Cards introduces yet another premium product in its range which is highly relevant in today's time: antimicrobial lanyards, and it explains the full benefits of this product on its website as well.



UNITED STATES, 2020 – Smart card technology has improved by leaps and bounds in recent years, and no one knows and understands this more than Universal Smart Cards, which has been involved in the supply and provision of smart cards for numerous customers for many years. But Universal Smart Cards doesn't just offer all kinds of smart cards for its clients – it also offers everything from smart card services such as card printing and milling and chip embedding to printers and consumables, card printing software, labels, tags, and wristbands, key fobs, and other superior smart card-related accessories and services.



And now, there's yet another reason why Universal Smart Cards is the best in its field. It has recently introduced a whole new line of antimicrobial lanyards, which is an entirely fitting product for these times. The antimicrobial lanyards which are now available at Universal Smart Cards are ideal for those who want to protect the people in their organisation, and the introduction of it is timely indeed as the whole world is still facing the threat of the Coronavirus pandemic.



The antimicrobial lanyards have been specifically made and designed to halt the growth of bacteria and its replication, especially since lanyards are constantly exposed and are touched multiple times a day. Made from polyester, each antimicrobial lanyard goes through a manufacturing procedure where a special additive is used, and this additive contains silver. As such, the lanyards can stop bacterial growth on the surface, and since it is made from polyester, it is durable and long-wearing, making it even more ideal for displaying ID cards and as attachments to badge holders. Customers can choose from different widths ranging from 10mm to 25mm, and it can also be personalised so companies can still promote their organisation and brand when it is used.



