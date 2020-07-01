Universal Smart Cards Introduces Latest Selection: Antimicrobial Lanyards Ideal for Enhanced Protection

Hertfordshire, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2020 --The Universal Smart Cards selection of smart cards, accessories, and other smart card-related services and products is extensive, and numerous clients have been turning to the expertise of Universal Smart Cards for years. The company continues to keep abreast with all the latest developments in smart card technology, and it now proudly introduces a new selection of antimicrobial lanyards as well.



UNITED KINGDOM, 2020 – Universal Smart Cards is recognized as a leader in terms of smart card products and technology, and this innovative company has grown by leaps and bounds from when it was first established back in 2001. The company is indeed at the forefront of the smart card industry with its continuously updated range of smart cards and smart card products and accessories, and customers can turn to Universal Smart Cards for whatever they need for physical access and control, cashless payments, membership, loyalty, time and attendance tracking, asset tracking, and a whole lot more.



Today, Universal Smart Cards' range of smart cards and related products is one of the best around, and it can honestly attest that it offers quick and fast service and even next-day delivery on some of its most popular and highest quality products. And now, thanks to its partnership with some premier manufacturers, Universal Smart Cards can also proudly introduce another superior product in its range: antimicrobial lanyards.



Antimicrobial lanyards are a fitting addition for any company today, especially as the world faces the global Coronavirus pandemic and there is a tremendously increased focus on health and safety – not just the health and safety of a company's workers, but of those who come in contact with them as well. The antimicrobial lanyard is a revolutionary product that contributes to the even greater safety of everyone, and it has been especially and expressly designed to combat the replication and growth of bacteria. For those who are aiming to make their organization a much safer place for everyone, antimicrobial lanyards are an optimum choice.



The antimicrobial lanyards from Universal Smart Cards are made of polyester, and when it is manufactured, a unique additive is included in its production which contains silver. The lanyards are available in different widths ranging from 10mm to 25mm, and companies can choose to have them personalized as well.



About Universal Smart Cards

Universal Smart Cards is a long-established provider of all kinds of smart cards for businesses and organizations, and it also offers smart card services as well as card printing software, smart card accessories, and other related technologies and products including RFID tags, key fobs, wristbands, tags, eco-friendly products, and a lot more. To get the latest info on its selection of Mifare cards as well as antimicrobial and eco-friendly products, check out the website.