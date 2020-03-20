Universal Smart Cards Introduces More Extensive Selection of Smart Card Readers for Customers

Borehamwood, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2020 --At Universal Smart Cards, clients know that they are getting the latest and most advanced technology when it comes to smart cards and other card accessories and related services. Universal Smart Cards has proven to be an invaluable partner of those who would like to improve their physical access control, payment transactions, membership and loyalty services, and more, and today, the company introduces an even more extensive collection of smart card readers as well.



Universal Smart Cards began with the vision of two individuals, Michael Smith and Chris Allen, who started the company in 2001 with the vision of providing clients across the UK and beyond with the highest quality products as well as services related to smart cards and smart card technology. Since the pair worked at Gemalto, known for being the biggest manufacturer of smart cards in the world, they acquired the knowledge and skills needed to form a company like Universal Smart Cards, combining their expertise with the best customer service.



Today, Universal Smart Cards is a veritable leader in smart cards and smart card technology, and its products not only include smart cards but also printers, consumables, RFID labels, wristbands, and key fobs; NFC products, readers, and accessories. One particularly in-demand product offered at Universal Smart Cards is the smart card reader, and the company has recently introduced an even more extensive selection of smart card readers for the benefit of its customers.



The smart card reader collection now available at Universal Smart Cards includes everything from contact readers to dual interface readers and contactless readers, and these readers also come in different formats. Formats include pin pad, desktop, as well as handheld, and Universal Smart Cards also provides reader boards along with PCMCIA readers. What's more, the smart card readers offered at Universal Smart Cards come only from the best and most distinguished manufacturers such as Omnikey, Gemalto, and HID.



Some examples of the latest smart card readers offered by Universal Smart Cards include the Omnikey CK dual-frequency smart card reader, Gen 2, and the selection also includes readers such as the Omni magnetic stripe card reader, the Lumidigm V-series fingerprint reader, the Handy 440 contactless handheld reader, and so much more.



About Universal Smart Cards

Universal Smart Cards has an established place as the best source of smart cards in the UK and other countries, and its products include not only smart cards and card readers but also card printers, accessories, RFID wristbands and key fobs, and plenty more. It also offers premium services and advice for the best implementation of smart cards. To learn more detailed info about its smart card reader selection, visit the Universal Smart Cards site.