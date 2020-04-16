Universal Smart Cards Now Has Wider Range of High-Quality Omnikey Smart Card Readers

Borehamwood, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2020 --Universal Smart Cards has long been a leading brand in smart cards and smart card technology and accessories, and its services have provided a lot of customers with exactly what they need to improve their operations and access control as well as various other key transactions. Today, Universal Smart Cards has introduced a wider range of high-quality Omnikey smart card readers as well, which come with various integral features.



Universal Smart Cards has long been at the forefront of smart card technology, and the company is proud to say that it has stayed updated with all the latest developments when it comes to smart cards that provide better and easier transactions, access control, protection, and a lot more.



Along with providing customers with everything they need in regard to smart card technology – including smart cards, printers, card readers, card accessories, and other smart card essentials, Universal Smart Cards also offers consultancy and advice services for businesses aiming to make use of smart cards for various applications. These applications, of course, include access control to physical locations, logical access control, cashless payments, loyalty services for customers, membership for customers, and so on.



Today, Universal Smart Cards is the go-to place for whatever clients need to improve their businesses and operations with smart card technology. And now, Universal Smart Cards ups the ante even further with the introduction of a broader range of Omnikey smart card readers.



Omnikey is a well-known brand when it comes to smart card technology, and it has produced a good selection of smart card readers through the years. Universal Smart Cards now offers the latest in Omnikey technology with its Omnikey CK dual frequency reader, Gen 2, which is available for as low as £79 and which comes with a Bluetooth interface and various other crucial features. This smart card reader also comes with a 'keyboard wedge' functionality, which means that it can easily retrieve data from a specific credential and then present this straight to an application, thus emulating the strokes of a keyboard.



Another excellent product from Omnikey now available through Universal Smart Cards is the Omnikey dual interface reader, available for as low as £39.99. The product comes with a dual interface and the ability to read both contactless and contact smart cards.



About Universal Smart Cards

Universal Smart Cards is a renowned source and provider of smart cards and smart card accessories as well as smart card solutions, and it not only specialises in smart cards but also smart card readers, printers as well as consumables, card printing software, tags and labels, wristbands and key fobs, and a lot more. For the best and most detailed info on its smart card reader collection, check out the website of Universal Smart Cards.