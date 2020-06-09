Universal Smart Cards Offers More Options for Physical Access Cards, Contributing to Increased Safety for Health Care Workers

Borehamwood, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2020 --Universal Smart Cards is the name that certainly comes to mind when it comes to smart cards and smart card technology, and the company has been a respected leader in the industry since it first began operations. Today, Universal Smart Cards provides an even higher level of service, particularly with its physical access smart cards which enable health care workers and first responders to benefit from better safety and security amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.



At Universal Smart Cards, the focus has always been on customer satisfaction – and the company has indeed fulfilled its customers' needs in many ways. Not only does Universal Smart Cards make it a point to provide customers with the latest in technology when it comes to smart cards and other related products and smart card services, but it also makes sure to make its customers happy with its next-day delivery service on stocked products that gives customers precisely what they need in no time.



Today, Universal Smart Cards is the premier name that comes to mind in terms of smart cards and other physical access and control cards, and it can indeed say that it is a leader in the smart card industry. But along with its array of smart card solutions which are designed precisely to meet customers' specifications, Universal Smart Cards also proudly continues to do its part in controlling the ongoing pandemic by providing more solutions for its physical access cards.



Physical access has always been important for the health care sector, as there are sections and areas in hospitals and other medical institutions which need to be accessible only to a certain few and which only doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals can access. This is a point that Universal Smart Cards understands full well, and this is why the company continues to work hard to ensure that it can procure the latest cards from a well-established supply chain, meeting the needs of healthcare facilities.



In terms of physical access cards, Universal Smart Cards offers cards that not only control physical access to specific areas but also provides time and attendance tracking. Not only this, these smart cards can also offer identification as well as safer and more secure log-ins for healthcare workers and those involved in the healthcare industry.



