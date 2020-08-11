University of Minnesota Law School Student Wins Scholarship Award

Marlton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2020 --New Jersey personal injury law firm Console & Associates is pleased to announce the 2020 winner of the firm's annual legal scholarship. Minneapolis, MN, native Cedar Weyker is pursuing her Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD) degree at the University of Minnesota Law School.



Weyker made an impression with her glowing academic performance, her altruistic career ambitions as an aspiring immigration and human rights attorney, and her touching account of how her childhood experience with the legal system inspired her to become a lawyer. Helping others, particularly those in precarious positions, has always been Weyker's passion. She has offered critical support volunteering with child domestic workers in Lima while studying abroad and working as a Family Support Worker and Liaison at Moreland Elementary School. During the summer of 2019, she served as an intern with the Refugee & Immigrant Program of nonprofit organization The Advocates for Human Rights.



For Weyker, becoming an attorney isn't about prestige or personal gain, but instead about expanding her ability to help others. She aims to collaborate with nonprofit organizations that assist asylum seekers and refugees.



"In an ideal world, individuals would pursue legal action based upon the strength and veracity of their cases, not the financial feasibility of the legal process," Weyker said. "As an attorney, I will remove barriers to legal representation so that others can exit the legal system with dignity and work towards their own success stories."



Although Weyker was born and raised in Minneapolis, she earned her bachelor's degree from Hamilton College in Clinton, New York. When she's not hard at work helping families, particularly from historically underserved populations, Weyker loves reading, summer mornings, and spending time with her dog, Daisy. Winning the Console & Associates Scholarship, she said, will help her pay for law school and fulfill her dream of working with nonprofit organizations – something that is often not feasible for young lawyers due to the burden of law school debt.



About Console & Associates P.C.

Since Richard P. Console Jr. established the firm in 1994, his mission has been to help accident victims across New Jersey and Pennsylvania get the compensation they deserve. Today, the multi-lawyer firm handles personal injury matters exclusively, assisting clients with injury claims ranging from car accidents to slip and falls and dog bites to instances of medical malpractice. Over the firm's 26-year history, its attorneys have cultivated a reputation throughout the region and beyond for successfully getting results for their clients. To learn more about the firm, please visit https://www.myinjuryattorney.com.