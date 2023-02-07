Unleashing the Artistic Power of Hedera Hashgraph: A Deep Dive Into Bored Hash Club

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2023 --About Us



Bored Hash Club is an art project that was started in January 2021 on the Hedera Hashgraph network. The project's founder, who has a passion for music and art, was the inspiration behind the project. The project has grown in popularity over the past few months, as it creates mesmerizing art that people love.



Bored Hash Club utilizes the Hedera Hashgraph network for its art minting. This network is considered the most sustainable public ledger in the world, and it only costs $0.05 to mint a token. This makes it an affordable option for minting NFTs (non-fungible tokens).



The art created by Bored Hash Club is unique compared to other NFT projects. The team uses Illustrator and Photoshop to create the base of the design, and then they add intricate details using proprietary AI. They use Photoshop and Lightroom for retouching and adding extra colors. This method has allowed them to successfully create 1119 unique, 1/1 NFT designs, with an average of 10-20 minutes spent on each design.



To ensure the authenticity and provenance of the art minted on its platform, Bored Hash Club allows NFT holders to verify the authenticity of their NFTs by checking their token ID and serial # on the Hedera Network.



The process of minting an NFT on the Bored Hash Club platform is relatively straightforward. Users can access the NFT Launchpad, which is available at https://launchpad.boredhashclub.io. This launchpad, which has been developed by Socinergy, allows users to mint their Bored Hash Club NFT using $HBAR or any other HTS token.



Using Hedera Hashgraph for NFT minting offers several benefits compared to other blockchain platforms. One key advantage is its high speed and scalability, allowing for faster and more efficient minting and trading of NFTs. It also offers a high level of security and immutability, ensuring that the NFTs minted on the platform cannot be tampered with. Additionally, Hedera Hashgraph uses a unique consensus algorithm that reduces the amount of energy consumed, making it more environmentally friendly than some other blockchain platforms.



Bored Hash Club has formed partnerships and collaborations with a variety of entities in the art and WEB3 space, including other Hedera Hashgraph projects. Additionally, it is currently working with an IRL brand and business to expand its branding opportunities.



When it comes to handling the issue of ownership and transferability of NFTs, Bored Hash Club utilizes the Hedera Hashgraph network. NFTs on this network can be transferred just like any other digital asset on the network, by updating the ownership information on the ledger.



Bored Hash Club is planning several upcoming features and developments for its platform. The team is in the process of upgrading its main website to a fully web3-enabled platform. This means that NFT holders will be able to connect to the site using their preferred web3 wallet such as Hashpack, Blade or Flash Wallet. Additionally, the team has developed its own NFT launchpad, which offers a white-label option for small projects to easily launch their own NFTs.



To address concerns around the environmental impact of NFTs, Bored Hash Club uses the Hedera Hashgraph network. This network addresses concerns by using a unique consensus algorithm that reduces the amount of energy consumed, making it more environmentally friendly than some other blockchain platforms.



Overall, Bored Hash Club is a unique and exciting project that utilizes the Hedera Hashgraph network for minting NFTs with its unique art designs.