UnlimitedViz Is Announcing the Release of Their New Service Offering: tyGraph for Office365

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2016 --tyGraph for Yammer provides actionable insights for some of the largest companies in the world. These companies have learned how to harness that data to drive positive, tangible business outcomes that they would not be able to do otherwise.



Today, we are announcing the development of a new product: tyGraph for Office365. The focus and design point is the same as its sister product, but the magnitude of data generated by the Office365 platform broadens the opportunity to gain deeper insights into the inner workings of the enterprise.



"Microsoft provides an excellent platform that generates an abundance of signals from multiple workloads, like SharePoint, Exchange, Groups, OneDrive and the like" says Dean Swann, Director of Product. "Our customers are looking to dig deeper into this data by mashing it up with their organizational data in a way that is not possible with the out of the box toolset."



"We've worked alongside Microsoft engineering to create both a PowerBI Content Pack (July 2015) and PowerBI Desktop integration (April 2016) says John P. White, CTO of UnlimitedViz. "Given this experience and success, PowerBI was the obvious choice as the delivery platform for tyGraph Office365."



"Turning our customers into heroes is something we strive for every day" says Ed Senez, President of UnlimitedViz. "We're pretty excited about what our customers will be able to do with this new product."



For more information visit: http://www.unlimitedviz.com/software/tygraph-for-office365/



About UnlimitedViz Inc.

UnlimitedViz is a data & business intelligence company formed in 2006 with the vision to help businesses drive value through business intelligence (BI) solutions. We create software using our UVI Lean methodology which includes bringing our customers along with us as part of the product development journey.



For more information on how UnlimitedViz can help your organization visit http://www.unlimitedviz.com