UnlimitedViz Recruits Executive Level Director of Sales

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2018 --We are very pleased to announce that Mike Potter has joined UnlimitedViz as Director of Sales to promote tyGraph, the leading analytics solution for Office 365. Mike brings a wealth of expertise in channel development, partner networking and direct sales. Mike has worked successfully in the Microsoft ecosystem, helping Nintex achieve its well documented growth curve over the past 10 years.



"We are very excited to be able to attract a talent like Mike" says Ed Senez, President and Co-Founder of UnlimitedViz. "Our product has reached a level of maturity that allows us to scale exponentially with very little additional overhead. Mike is stepping in at the ideal time to help us to achieve our growth potential."



"tyGraph is an amazing product allowing enterprises to gain deep insights into Office 365 activity to better inform their digital transformation strategy." said Mike Potter. "It goes without saying that sales efforts are a lot easier when you have a great product backed by a well energised team of professionals."



Mike will start on Monday April 2nd and he looks forward to meeting you as he advances in this new role.



About UnlimitedViz

UnlimitedViz is a data & business intelligence company formed in 2007 with the vision to help businesses drive value through business intelligence (BI) solutions. We create software using our UVI Lean methodology which includes bringing our customers along with us as part of the product development journey.