The McElroy Pit Bull 618 is an innovative fusion unit that combines power, flexibility and adaptability in a compact package. Constructed with a separate carriage, insulated heater stand, Hydraulic Power Unit (HPU) and heater, the Pit Bull 618 is perfectly suited for fusion projects where space is limited. The carriage alone can fuse medium diameter pipes from 8 inches to 18 inches (200mm to 450mm), and the four-jaw carriage can be easily converted to a three-jaw carriage for even more compact fusion.



In addition to its versatile carriage, the McElroy Pit Bull 618 can be conveniently fitted onto McElroy's wheeled or tracked vehicles, allowing it to be used in a variety of situations. The machine also offers McElroy's Centerline Guidance, a balanced force system that makes it easier to precisely align your fusion unit.



The McElroy Pit Bull 618 is the perfect fusion unit for any polypropylene pipe fusion project. Its separate components, wheeled and tracked mounting options, and Centerline Guidance make it the ideal tool to unlock flexibility in your projects. McElroy Parts is confident that the Pit Bull 618 will be an invaluable addition to any job that requires the power of polypropylene pipe fusion in a confined space. For more information, visit mcelroyparts.com.



About McElroy Parts

McElroy is the industry leader in designing and manufacturing fusion equipment for joining thermoplastic tubing, such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), fusible PVC and polypropylene. They also have a full line of McElroy fusion machine parts that can help increase jobsite productivity and efficiency. MimeCo is an authorized distributor of McElroy products.