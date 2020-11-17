UNR Acquires the .Trust and .LLP Domain Endings to Launch in 2021

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2020 --Uni Naming & Registry, a leading registry operator with over 20 independently owned and operated domain endings, today announced the acquisition of the .Trust and .LLP Top Level Domains (TLDs). Both are scheduled to launch in 2021, starting with .Trust in January. Pre-orders for web addresses ending with ".Trust" are being accepted now by registrars like MarkMonitor, CSC, and Safenames.



As an unrestricted domain ending, .Trust is the professional namespace for any business or individual to demonstrate integrity or build credibility. With over 47,000 sites on the internet already emphasizing trust on their homepages, upcoming .Trust domains are ideal for pages centered around corporate transparency, community involvement, environmental sustainability, workplace safety, and consumer privacy.



The forthcoming launches of .Trust and .LLP reflect UNR's continued commitment to expanding the internet with unique naming options that represent the diverse interests of business and individuals worldwide. They join an array of popular UNR domain extensions, such as .link, .click, .game, .help, and .photo. With over 250,000 UNR domains registered in 200 countries and territories, the company's extensive client list is headlined by President-elect Joe Biden (Joe.link), Tetris (TetrisEffect.game), and Coursera (Learner.Coursera.help).



Today's announcement comes during a year of repeated achievements for UNR. In April, the company sold its registrar and marketplace to GoDaddy. UNR's registry operations, which were excluded from the deal, have since seen 400% growth in monthly sales. Most recently, UNR sold its stakes in .Cars, .Car, and .Auto after building them into one of the most lucrative gTLD namespaces on the internet.



"Eight years into ICANN's gTLD program, UNR is one of the few operators that has actively acquired and sold gTLDs, as well as other businesses integral to the domain industry, while remaining completely independent," said Frank Schilling, Founder and CEO of UNR. "We are uniquely positioned and will continue to make deals as both a buyer and seller - and at the same time, support any TLDs in need of a modern backend service infrastructure."



For more information about .Trust and .LLP, including launch dates and pricing, subscribe to UNR's newsletter at www.unr.link. To immediately register a web address in one of UNR's 20+ available domain endings, take advantage of special holiday offers at global retailers like Namecheap, Name.com, and Porkbun.



About UNR

Uni Naming & Registry is a technology and services company that independently owns and operates 25 new domain extensions, including .link, .help, .game, and .photo, on one of the most advanced registry backend platforms. UNR also provides registry services for a dozen TLDs, including .inc and .ky. Founded by internet visionary Frank Schilling, UNR's veteran team has experience launching and operating over 160 domain endings that are sold through over 200 retail partners worldwide, including Namecheap, GoDaddy, and MarkMonitor. Learn more about UNR registry services at www.unr.link.