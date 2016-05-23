Unruh Chiropractic & Wellness Center in Rogers, AR Offers Latest Technology for Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression

Rogers, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --Residents of Rogers, AR who are seeking a solution for their chronic back pain but do not want to resort to surgery or strong prescription medications can take advantage of some of the industry's most advanced technology offered for non-surgical spinal decompression at Unruh Chiropractic & Wellness Center. Using the FDA-approved DRX 9000 machine, Dr. John Unruh helps patients find relief from back pain caused by herniated, bulging, or degenerative discs as well as severe neuropathy and sciatica.



The DRX 9000 is an advanced and highly technical device that provides effective spinal decompression for patients without the use of invasive measures. Unruh Chiropractic & Wellness offers both the cervical and lumbar spine units of the device to treat all types of pain patients may be experiencing. This device uses a computerized system to provide controlled, customized traction as the patient lies on the adjacent table to gently elongate the spine, enlarging the discs and the spaces in between the discs that may be the source of pain. As the machine relieves the pressure in the spinal column, patients often experience the immediate relief of pain, and over the course of several treatments, many find that their pain is completely eliminated.



Studies show that up to 86 percent of patients report positive results with DRX 9000 treatments for spinal decompression, with the highest rate of success occurring with patients who are suffering from herniated disc injuries. Spinal decompression with the DRX 9000 device is considered the best option for the initial treatment of back pain since it requires no invasive measures. Although spinal surgery for the treatment of back pain can be effective in some instances, success rates are not guaranteed and patients must endure a lengthy recovery period. Additionally, prescription medications that can help manage the pain caused by spinal injuries also come with the high risk of side effects as well as dependency or addiction.



Spinal decompression with the DRX 9000 is just one of the many services Dr. John Unruh and his staff provide for Rogers, AR patients at Unruh Chiropractic & Wellness Center. They also offer traditional chiropractic care, spinal and postural screenings, on-site X-rays, nutritional counseling, lifestyle advice, and much more.



About Dr. John Unruh

Dr. Unruh completed his chiropractic education at Cleveland Chiropractic College and has been practicing for more than three decades. He is a member of the International Chiropractic Association, the Arkansas Chiropractic Association, and the Foot & Hands Clinics of America.



To learn more about the DRX 9000 machine and the spinal decompression services Dr. John Unruh offers at his Rogers, AR chiropractic office, please visit www.yourwellnesspractice.com.