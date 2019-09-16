Unruh Turner Burke & Frees Partners Selected for 2020 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America

West Chester, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2019 --Unruh Turner Burke & Frees (UTBF) is pleased to announce that three of our partners are listed among 2020's The Best Lawyers in America. This year's honorees include David M. Frees, III for Trusts and Estates Law in Phoenixville, PA, as well as Andrew D.H. Rau and Ross A. Unruh for Land Use and Zoning Law in West Chester, PA.



UTBF is grateful that our attorneys were again selected among this year's elite group. Rau notes: "2020 is particularly important to us, as our firm remains collectively and steadfastly committed to staying at the forefront of the legal profession, with a focus on efficiency of practice and extraordinary client service." Frees further commented: "To be highlighted among such a prestigious group of attorneys just affirms our unwavering focus on excellence and depth of practice across multiple legal disciplines."



Best Lawyers is considered among the premier resources for finding legal talent in the United States and abroad. The 26th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America highlights the top 5% of attorneys practicing in the U.S. as organized by state, city and practice area. This year's 2020 Edition includes more than 145 practice areas.



