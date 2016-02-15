Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --No matter how careful drivers are, there will always be mishaps of one form or another that can compromise any vehicle and affect its physical appearance. Dents are common place and in no way should they stay on a car for a long time. With the help of Mobile Dent Medic, these problems can be solved right away in the right way.



If you are one of the millions of drivers on the road here in Toronto you are going to experience dents and dings eventually. Vehicle owners and especially "leased" vehicles want to know more about Paintless Dent Removal Services or PDR. Every car owner has experienced damage to their vehicles and the first thing you think of is body shop. Mobile Dent Medic would like to help and change this misconception.



Plastic Bumper Dent Removal

Bumper damage is very common on every vehicle today and all new vehicles have molded plastic bumpers. Most cases the damage can be repaired using Paintless Dent Removal process to reshape the bumper back to factory restored finish. If you have received damage on front or rear bumpers contact Mobile Dent Medic for a free estimate.



Dents and Dings

The most common damage a dent tech will repair on a daily basis would be door dings and they are almost impossible to avoid. Everyone has to park at a shopping center, parking lot, street side curb parking and we all try to avoid parking around other cars only to find a shopping cart pushed into the side of your car or someone beside you has opened their car door into yours and caused a dent or ding.



Hail Damage

With manufacturers looking for ways to make all new vehicles more efficient and light weight in recent years modern cars are prone to hail damage. With constant changes in manufactures metals used to build vehicles modern cars are going to receive hail damage because of the lightweight metals used.



Vandalism

This type of damage is very common in Toronto and car owners with only street parking. You may find large dents in side panels or plastic bumpers dented. In most cases these types of damages can be removed and bring damaged vehicles back to factory condition.



Driver Error or Accidental Damages

Vehicle owners often cause their own damages. Driving into a parking space, too close to the entrance of your garage, dropping an object on top of the car. These mishaps mentioned above are a couple of the driver errors Mobile Dent Medic deals with daily. If you have caused damages and the paint is not removed or cracked then often PDR is the right choice and only choice.



If you qualify for PDR or Paintless Dent Removal please contact Mobile Dent Medic directly and look over the website at past before and after work performed. Car owners can view sample images to help decide if PDR is possible on damaged vehicles.



About Mobile Dent Medic

Mobile Dent Medic has been offering and performing PDR or Paintless Dent Removal for 10 years.



Licensed, certified and trained in the ART of Paintless Dent Removal and 36 years of experience in the automotive industry.



Mobile Dent Medic is independently owned and operated. Every dent repaired is guaranteed high quality workmanship and guaranteed to restore the look and value of any vehicle. Customer satisfaction and referrals from customers is very important, thier reputation is on every vehicle that receives PDR.



Mobile Dent Medic offers an easy solution for Free Estimates and Scheduling by smart phone, tablet or home PC. Select Estimate from the main menu and submit all necessary information, it's that simple.



Mobile Dent Medic Toronto, Efficient, Economical and Eco Friendly