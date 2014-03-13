Unsigned Artist Promotion Website (Musictalkers.com) Looking for Musicians to Join Free

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2014 --After recently announcing an artist upload area http://www.musictalkers.com are looking for any musician who is seeking some extra exposure online.



Users of Music Talkers can create a free artist profile which will be discoverable in all search engines and the Music Talkers website.



Already, they have seen many artists join but the website developer has launched a campaign to attract many new musicians who are potentially missing out on a chance of extra exposure online.



Music Talkers drives music enthusiasts through their daily unique news posts. Their site slogon says 'We wrap your music around our high traffic news website'.



The website also features artists on a regular basis and has an artist chart system where by the more views their profile gets, the higher they rank in position. Other benefits include Soundcloud feed integration.



Andrew Braithwaite from Music Talkers said:



"Any music artist wanting to seek extra attention should register on our site, it only takes a few minutes and the results could be great. We are in touch with many industry professionals and there are a lot of music fans visiting our site on a daily basis"



An example profile can be seen here: http://www.musictalkers.com/rea-qunta



About Music Talkers

Music Talkers allows musicians and artists to showcase their music on a news platform, where regular enthusiasts and industry professionals visit daily.