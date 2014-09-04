Untreated Chronic Hepatitis B Kills Up to 25% of Infected Individuals; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2014 --“Infected with hepatitis B (HBV) The CBCD recommends Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



The hepatitis B virus can kill. According to the NHS, “it is estimated that 15-25% of people with untreated chronic hepatitis B die of liver disease.” (1) Additionally, Dr. Feng-Qu and colleagues wrote in a study that “patients with HBV-acute-on-chronic liver failure (HBV-ACLF) have high mortality (death rate) and frequently require liver transplantation … characteristic features of HBV (liver disease) include rapid disease progression and a high incidence (50-90%) of short and medium term mortality.” (2) Dr. Feng-Qu and colleagues are from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College in Beijing, China. The CBCD warns the public that an infection with HBV usually does not cause any symptoms, sometimes for years, “until extensive damage to the liver has occurred.” (1)



The CBCD recommends that people infected with the hepatitis B virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HBV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



The symptoms of HBV liver disease include: “tiredness and weakness, loss of appetite, weight loss, feeling sick, very itchy skin, tenderness or pain around the liver, swelling of the abdomen, (and) swelling of the ankles.” (1)



“Hepatitis B is spread when blood, semen, or other body fluid infected with the Hepatitis B virus enters the body of a person who is not infected. People can become infected with the virus during activities such as: Birth (spread from an infected mother to her baby during birth), sex with an infected partner, sharing needles, syringes, or other drug-injection equipment, sharing items such as razors or toothbrushes with an infected person, direct contact with the blood or open sores of an infected person, and exposure to blood from needlesticks or other sharp instruments.” (4)



In many cases, there may not be any symptoms to let an individual know that he or she is infected. However, when symptoms do occur, they “appear 90 days (or 3 months) after exposure, but they can appear any time between 6 weeks and 6 months after exposure.” (4)



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the hepatitis B virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



