Unusual Gifts Comes Up with the Best Collection of Rakhi Gift Ideas This Season

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2018 --Unusual Gifts has once again shocked its competitors by introducing their 'Write and Win This Rakhi Season' scheme. Touted as the ultimate website that would provide people with unique ideas regarding gifts, this has now decided to include suggestions and write-ups of individuals into their domain. Clearly, rather than being limited to a specific idea, this website now looks forth to expand its base and act as a launching pad for creative minds.



This special plan was announced in the pre-rakhi eve amidst huge fanfare. On this happy occasion, Chief Marketing Head, Unusual Gifts, took the platform to state – "We have always encouraged quirk and twisted gift ideas via our website. Our 2D gift format is also a strong paradigm of the same. Now we would like to include creative individuals into our online group and share out their ideas for this rakhi season"



As per the details revealed by the website, this program has a 3-part strategy to it. First, it will target the existent customers and ask for their ideas on rakhi gifts for sister. To enhance this, they have been given referral points and bonus offers. Next, it will categorize the write-ups and choose the best from the received entries. Finally, those entries that are chosen will be published and they will win special rakhigift hampers.



Topping this strategy, there will be a special winner who will get a chance to design and customise their unique rakhigift. Thus, this website wishes to ensure that this rakhi one buys gifts which are completely 'out of the box'. This offer is valid only for the month of July. Final dates will be updated in the website itself.



Expanding on the details of this marketing theme, an inside source stated – this is one of the procedures to give the consumers a chance to explore their minds on rakhi gifts. Since it is a special occasion, hence, most people would want to make it as special as possible. Therefore, they will require unique ideas, which will be uploaded courtesy the write-ups and this will further increase the online traffic flow.



Taking this strategy to the next level, one of the customers commented – "I have been a regular visitor of this website and the gift ideas are truly out of the world. Now, with this one-time offer, I will get a chance to voice some of myrakhi gift ideas to the world. Also, the 2D gift hamper contest is exciting."



As reviewed from internal sources and external gossips, this rakhi special marketing gimmick, if successful in this run will be imitated for future festivals as well. This one-month period is simply the testing of online viewership, based on which further executive decisions will be made.



Unusual Gifts, as the name suggests has always been a website that has made its mark in providing new ideas. As one of the reputed online sites, it has its selected clientele and with time has only grown in this domain. With this newly developed marketing technique it intends to increase its base as well as enrich the online community with new insights.