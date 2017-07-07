Uoody Flip Flops Are Now Available in New Colors

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2017 --Great Object has just announced that Uoody, its best-selling stylish flip flops, is now available in new colors creating more footwear options for summer. This new line comes in response to the new product success, launched initially only with two strap colors: black and red, in the beginning of this year. Customers were pleased with the original model and expect more color options to meet their personal preferences or just to vary, as mentioned by a customer: "very well made and very comfy. I am going to buy another pair in a different color".



Now Uoody is available with the same wooden pattern sole but also with blue straps with a light purple tone, and with neutral and elegant white straps. In all four different colors, straps create an attractive contrast and combination with the wooden pattern sole. Now fans of this stylish flip flops can find more colors that better match their dressings and their mood each day.



In the original model, the wooden pattern sole gives a special touch to Uoody flip flops and really makes it stand out. It looks like wood but is really made of special and flexible EVA material. Customers say that they are very comfortable, cute and eye-catching, and eventually, they even get compliments from people. Another customer highlighted an interesting aspect of the sole: "The wooden pattern will not wear off over time because the design is part of the composition of the sole and not just painted on".



Uoody flip flops are unisex and all colors can fit preferences of men and women, as stated by two customers: "I'm a female but these would look great on guys too" and "I can totally see my hubby go with it as well, may get the black one for him..." Uoody flip flops can only be bought on-line on Amazon.com.



