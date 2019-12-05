Up to 30% Discount off Leawo DVD Creator in 2019 Thanksgiving & Black Friday Activity to Convert and Burn Videos to DVD

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2019 --Leawo Software, a company dedicated to finding and providing multimedia solutions for users, just rolled out a 2019 Thanksgiving & Black Friday promotion which provides sitewide code for all bundles and singles including DVD Creator. This promotion starts from 20th, November 2019 to 23th, December in 2019. Users can turn to it to convert videos, audios, and photos up to 180 formats to DVD contents with ease.



As an all-in-one DVD converting and burning software tool, it can deal with different kinds of DVD issues including DVD discs, folders, and ISO image files. Leawo DVD Creator can easily convert and burn various videos and audios of more than 180 formats including HEVC, AVI, FLV, etc. to DVD/Blu-ray discs, folders, and ISO image files. It enables users to burn video to Blu-ray/DVD from various origins like camcorder video, smartphone recorded footage, downloaded online videos, saved screen activities, etc. Users could burn video to DVD disc freely in DVD5 or DVD9.



With Leawo DVD Creator, users can create disc menus on DVD discs before burning videos to the disc with multiple preset disc menu options. It enables users to design disc menu based their preference. This is also an easy to use slideshow maker and burner. Leawo DVD Creator offers simple solutions to burn photos to DVD discs. The internal photo slideshow editor allows users to edit photo, set video effect, insert background music, adjust audio effect, etc.



What's more, it also offers some video editing features of great use. With this burning tool, users can trim video length to get rid of the unwanted part, add watermark including text and image to the surface of video, crop video customize the ratio and size of the video, add 3D effect to ordinary 2D videos, etc.



Leawo DVD Creator is available on both Windows and Mac platform and it also provides a free trial version with limited functions. The full version of Leawo DVD Creator costs $29.95 for a year's subscription and $39.95 for lifetime access. However, in the 2019 Thanksgiving & Black Friday promotion, it can be purchased with a 30% discount, making the price $20.96 for one-year subscription and $27.96 for lifetime access respectively.



