Up to 40% Discount off Leawo Blu-Ray Creator in 2019 Summer Holiday Giveaway & Specials Promotion to Convert and Burn Videos to Blu-Ray

Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions and data management software, just rolled out a great promotion with Leawo Blu-ray Creator up to 40% discount. Users can turn to it to convert videos, audios, and photos up to 180 formats to Blu-ray/DVD contents with ease.



As an all-in-one Blu-ray and DVD converting and burning software tool, it can deal with different kinds of Blu-ray and DVD issues. Users can use this tool to convert video files, audio files and image files to Blu-ray and DVD discs, folders, and ISO image files. This software supports more than 180 formats input, including MP4, AVI, MKV, FLV, MOV, WMV, MPEG, VOB, MTS, JPG, BMP, etc. It enables users to burn video to Blu-ray/DVD from various origins like camcorder video, smartphone recorded footage, downloaded online videos, saved screen activities, etc. Users could burn video to Blu-ray/DVD disc freely in BD50, BD25, DVD5 or DVD9.



With Leawo Blu-ray Creator, users can create disc menus on the Blu-ray or DVD discs. Leawo Blu-ray Creator offers multiple preset disc menu options, and even enables users to design disc menu at will. Leawo offers 40+ preset disc menu templates. Besides, the internal menu designer enables users to change the title position, content and effect such as text color, size, and font. Users could customize personal disc menu templates and save for future use.



Leawo Blu-ray Creator is not only a Blu-ray/DVD burning tool but also an easy to use slideshow maker and burner. Acting as Blu-ray/DVD photo slideshow burner to burn photos to Blu-ray/DVD directly, Leawo Blu-ray Creator offers simple ways to burn photos from iPhone, iPad, Android devices, cameras, etc. to Blu-ray and DVD discs. The internal photo slideshow editor allows users to edit photo, set video effect, insert background music, adjust audio effect, etc.



Leawo Blu-ray offers more than multiple disc template options for creating a slideshow. Users can add music/image/video as the slideshow background material. Besides, users can change the title position, content and effect such as text color, size, and font. Moreover, over 40 disc templates are also provided for users' convenience to make a slideshow in a short time.



Leawo Blu-ray Creator also comes with various editing features. Users can trim videos by deciding the exact time at which the video will begin and end, add watermark including image watermark and text watermark, crop videos by choosing one fraction of the movie screen and remove other parts, adjust video effect including brightness, saturation, contrast and volume of the video, turn 2D video into 3D in 3D section by enabling 3D function, remove noise and create chapters.



Apart from the main features, Leawo Blu-ray Creator also comes with multiple bonus features to improve user experience. During playing loaded video, this Blu-ray DVD burner could take screenshots with a built-in camera. This burning program also enables users to save the chapters from MP4, MKV and Blu-ray source movies before the burning process. What's more, its built-in player allows for playing loaded videos and generated photo slideshow. It could play up to 4K videos without quality loss.



Now users could get up to 40% discount on this Blu-ray/DVD converter and burner. It means that users only cost $35.97 for a lifetime license instead of $59.97 with all functions activated. And both Windows and Mac versions are available. Last but not least, Leawo also offers 30% off sitewide coupon code for people to get 30% discount on other products.



Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms. Visit https://www.leawo.org/ for more details.