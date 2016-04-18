Up to 50% Off: DVDFab April Mega Sale 2016 Goes Live

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2016 --Fengtao Software, the industry leader in the field of DVD, Blu-ray and video backup solutions, today surprisingly kicks off another round of promotion under the theme of April Mega Sale, giving customers a very rare chance to buy its Passkey software with an astounding 50% discount, or get the lifetime version as a free gift by ordering its No.1 hot seller DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime Gift. The Mega Sale starts today and ends on May 9th. Read on for more details.



* Lifetime Passkey included in the DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime Gift



As the company's No.1 bestseller of all time, DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime Gift covers the lifetime version of all its Copy, Ripper, Converter and Creator modules, which could be everything a movie lover may need to back up their physical DVD and Blu-ray discs, convert them into on-demand formats for enjoying on the move, or create homemade DVDs and Blu-rays from all occasions. During this April Mega Sale, anyone who purchases this all-inclusive multimedia solution package can enjoy 25% off, and in the meantime, get the lifetime version of Passkey for DVD & Blu-ray totally for free. This is really a seldom seen opportunity to buy an all-in-one package like this with 25% off which is normally priced at $299, and at the same time, receive another great product for free whose lifetime subscription values $154.5 alone. Guess one will never see this chance come twice, so don't miss out this one, which won't be gone till May 9th.



* 50% off on Passkey for DVD and Blu-ray



To those who already own the DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime version but not the Passkey software, don't feel being neglected, because you are not. In a way to show the heartfelt gratitude towards your long-term support, Fengtao Software is offering you an astounding 50% discount during the April Mega Sale to buy the Passkey software alone, for DVD, for Blu-ray or for both, and no matter what the subscription model you choose, 1/2/3/4-year or lifetime license. Remember when the whole shareware world is on a trend of abandoning the lifetime subscription model, like the SlySoft's new skin RedFox is about to do, Passkey, along with all the other DVDFab products from Fengtao Software, still offers lifetime subscriptions. Don't feel hesitate!



* 30% off on Some Other Hot Selling Products



During the April Mega Sale period, there is also a 30% discount available on two bestselling bundles and two single products. Those two bundles are DVD Copy + DVD Ripper and Blu-ray Copy + Blu-ray Ripper, and the selected two single products include DVD Copy and Blu-ray Copy, regardless of the operating system difference. Again, the offer shall end on May 9th. Make sure you catch the chance.



For the terms and conditions of DVDFab April Mega Sale 2016, don't hesitate to visit: http://www.dvdfab.cn/promotion.htm.



