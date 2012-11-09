Up to the Minute Trend Analysis Reports on Most Active Equities in the Market: (PINK:PWEID), (PINK:NSRGY), (PINK:WNYN), (PINK:SRGE)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2012 --PacWest Equities Inc. (PINK:PWEID) is up sharply in trading today, extending its gains from the previous trading sessions. At last check, PWEID was trading 5.43% higher at $0.680 on volume of 1.43 million. The stock has gained 12.4% in the last three trading sessions.



PWEID has been gaining momentum in the last few weeks. However, the recent bullish trend may be coming to an end. This is confirmed by the recent volume activity. The gains in trading today have accompanied significantly lower volume, which is a sign that the bullish trend is coming to an end. The stock is seeing resistance at around $0.70. If it fails to break through this level then it could see a sharp correction.



Get the latest trend analysis report to help find out when could be the best moment to trade PWEI here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=PWEID



Nestle SA (PINK:NSRGY) is marginally higher in trading currently. At last check, NSRGY was trading 0.38% higher at $63.24 on volume of 171,056, which is below the daily average volume of 352,904. The stock rose to an intra-day high of $63.43 today.



NSRGY has traded sideways in the last few trading sessions. However, technical indicators suggest that the stock could gain upward momentum in the next few trading sessions. If NSRGY breaks through its 50-day moving average then a bullish trend will be established. The stock could face resistance at around $64.50.



Find out where NSRGY could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



Warp 9 Inc. (PINK:WNYN) is seeing a huge rally in trading currently. The stock is currently up 73.24% to $0.0615 on volume of 3.68 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 2.49 million. Despite the huge rally, WNYN has fallen more than 28% in the last three trading sessions, indicating the recent bearish trend.



The sharp rise in trading today on above average volume suggests that the recent bearish trend has ended. WNYN has bounced back from $0.040 support level. The technical indicators suggest that the rally will continue in the next few trading sessions. The stock could face resistance at around $0.080. If it breaks through this level then the next resistance level is at $0.18.



Find out if WNYN could maintain its amazing momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=WNYN



Southridge Enterprises Inc. (PINK:SRGE) is down sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, SRGE was trading 14.74% lower at $0.0081 on volume of 52.01 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 31.96 million.



The sharp decline in trading today on above average volume indicates that the market sentiment has turned bearish on SRGE. SRGE is trading close to $0.080 support level. If the stock falls below this level then a strong bearish trend will be established. The MACD chart for SRGE is giving strong bearish signal. The MACD histogram is indicating increasing downward momentum.



Get all the necessary news about SRGE when trading the stock by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SRGE



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009