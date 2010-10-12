Upcoming Halloween Gift- MacX DVD Ripper Pro Giveaway

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2010 -- Aims to be the leading multimedia software developer, MACXDVD Software announced the release of MacX DVD Ripper Pro to catch up with the needs of DVD movie fans by providing all-in-one solution to rip DVD to common video, iPhone, iPod, iPad, etc. For the upcoming Halloween, MACXDVD give away the newly released MacX DVD Ripper Pro to both Mac and Windows OS users from Oct 12 to Oct 28 as early Halloween gift. With this feature-rich DVD backup tool, MACX users can have a gluttonous feast of Hollywood Blockbuster.



More information about this giveaway offer, please visit: http://www.macxdvd.com/mac-dvd-ripper-pro/



MacX DVD Ripper Pro is designed to rip DVDs that are legally purchased for personal use, it is capable of making perfect backup of any DVD without any third party, working well to strip commercial DVDs of all protections, including Region code, CSS, RCE, APS, UOPs, Sony ARccOS as well as Disney X-project DRM that is used in the newly released Disney DVD movies, such as Prince of Persia, Alice in Wonderland, The Princess and the Frog, WALL-E, Iron Man2, The Karate Kid, and following up with How to Train your Dragon, Toy Story 3, etc. It is also claimed that they will constantly update to support latest DVD copy protections to make sure MacX DVD Ripper Pro do the same job for different source DVDs.



This Mac DVD Ripper empower Mac users to rip DVD to MP4, MOV, MPEG, AVI, YouTube FLV, etc which are perfectly compatible with iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, iPod touch 4, iPod nano, iPad classic, iPad, Apple TV, PSP, iMovie, QuickTime, etc. For those who need a exactly copy of the DVD to USB or hard drive for preventing any video degradation, the built-in Copy feature would be helpful to copy DVD to single MPEG-2 file with original Video and original 5.1-channles AC3/DTS Dolby audio within few minutes, as a result of multi-core CPU utilization and hyper threading technology.



The straight-forward presets make MacX DVD Ripper Pro extremely easy to control on output format and parameter adjusting, as well as multiple options are given to optimize the output video and audio quality, such as "High Quality Engine", "Deinterlacing", "Force A/V Sync".



Meanwhile, they also provide Windows version of MacX DVD Ripper Pro to give away, named WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, which is recommended by CNET. The original price is $39.95, but now they are totally free. Full licensed, no function limitation, no watermark, no spyware.



About MacXDVD Software, Inc.

