Upcoming Idaho Radiothon Will Benefit Local Kids Who Need Medical Care at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2019 --Idaho residents have the opportunity to help local children like Jackson, who was born blind in his eye left eye and needed medical care, by donating to Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital online and during the upcoming annual Rich Broadcasting Idaho Radiothon.



The Rich Broadcasting Idaho Radiothon will air from 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 on 96.1 FM and 102.1 FM The Wolf; KID News Radio 590 AM, 106.3 FM and 92.1 FM; Classic Rock 94.9 FM and 104.5 FM; and Star98 FM.



During that time, donations can be made by calling 208-523-0228 or toll-free at 800-762-7262. Each donation will help patients and families in need of the life-changing care that only Primary Children's Hospital can provide.



Jackson was initially diagnosed with optic nerve hypoplasia (ONH). When he was four years old, Jackson had surgery at Primary Children's Hospital on his optic nerve to improve his vision.



During his recovery, he met other children at the hospital and felt inspired to give back to them. Jackson started Cupcakes for Kids to raise money for Primary Children's Hospital patients. He takes orders, makes, and then delivers cupcakes to his customers in Idaho Falls. Every year, Jackson visits Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City to generously present the money he made from cupcake sales to support children who can't leave the hospital, run outside, and play like he can.



Online donations can be made anytime at www.primarychildrens.org/Idaho-Radiothon, or by mail to Primary Children's Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 58249, Salt Lake City, Utah 84158. All funds donated during the Idaho Radiothon will help children in need at Primary Children's Hospital.



Primary Children's Hospital helps children and families from Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, and Alaska – a 400,000 square-mile service area that remains one of largest of any children's hospital in the country. Idaho children accounted for 6,007 patient visits to Primary Children's Hospital.



About Rich Broadcasting, LLC

Rich Broadcasting, LLC, is a newly structured broadcast group specializing in small market radio stations. Under the innovation and leadership of Richard Mecham, the company has a wealth of experience and a long history of broadcasting success. Rich Broadcasting believes in supporting local communities and building strong products and teams that super-serve local advertisers and listeners.



About Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital

Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital is a 289-bed, full-service children's hospital in Salt Lake City. As the only Level I Pediatric Trauma Center in the Intermountain West, Primary Children's provides care for children with the most complex injury and illness, including those who require heart, liver, kidney and bone marrow transplants. Primary Children's is ranked among the nation's Best Children's Hospitals by U.S. News and World Report. Our simple philosophy of The Child First and Always® informs every decision we make, and how we care for patients and their families. Primary Children's is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a not-for-profit healthcare system.