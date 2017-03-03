Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2017 --Apartment Owners Association of California released the latest schedule of educational seminars that will include two events that will focus on property owners better understanding seismic retrofitting and mandatory steps required to comply with city ordinances. Penhall Company is proud to announce that Elizabeth Wilson, Director or Seismic Services will be leading the discussion on the hot topic of soft-story seismic retrofitting in California for the Apartment Owners Association of California (AOA).



Sections will include some of the following subjects:



- What is a mandatory ordinance?

- 3 Seismic building categories

- What is soft story seismic retrofit?

- What are the common soft-story solutions?

- The soft-story retrofit process

- Value Engineering

- The average costs associated with soft story retrofits?

- How long does a retrofit take

- Tenant Pass-through Opportunities and THP

- Common ways to pay for soft story retrofits



To attend the upcoming seminars schedule for late March please click here.



Elizabeth Wilson is the Director of Seismic Services for Penhall Company. The seismic services division specializes in design-build seismic solutions for soft story, non-ductile concrete and unenforced masonry buildings throughout North America. Elizabeth has over fifteen years' experience in operations and construction field management. Elizabeth is the former Director of Field Operations for Penhall Technologies and holds multiple Geophysical Survey System certifications in Ground Penetrating Radar which is the most popular form of non-destructive testing used by engineers for structural analysis. Penhall Company was founded in 1957, has 41 divisions and employs over 1200 concrete specialists. Over the last 60 years Penhall Company has become the largest and most trusted provider of concrete cutting, design-build seismic services, GPR scanning and x-ray, demolition and airport and highway services in United States and Canada.