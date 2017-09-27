Westminster, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2017 --"What's the Good of Being Good?" is an action-comedy short film about Atrocious Tran, a man who is devoted to doing good things for other people. When he is presented with the opportunity to save a beautiful woman, he drops everything to do so. In the process, Tran is chased by a dwarf and his deputies. To defend himself, he is forced to use his combat skills for survival.



This short film was produced by 9669 Films, a production company that has been in operation since January 2014.



"We believe having a high focus has very been important. Doing one thing and doing it well is the big lesson we've learned. The next few years are a very exciting time for 9669Films! We are very proud of our strike rate of turning self-developed projects into completed films.." -9669Films C.E.O/Founder -Lina Linh Nga.



The writer, director and producer of "What's the Good of Being Good?", also, the C.E.O and Founder of 9669Films, LLC, Lina Linh Nga, is a successful and well-rounded artist. Lina is having done writing and directing as well as acting and modeling since 1995. In 2003, she won the award for TV Best Series for the film Xuoi Nguoc Duong Tran (in English: In The Shadow Of Life) at the Vietnamese International Film Festival VIFF.



"What's the Good of Being Good?" stars actors Vivian Thuy Nguyen, Davis Noir, Duc Tien and Teresa Mai as well as others.



For more information on "What's the Good of Being Good?" and its release date, visit http://www.9669films.com or http://www.linhnga.net.



About 9669Films

9669Films was founded in January of 2014 by Lina Linh Nga, also known as Linh Nga. She founded her second film company after she graduated from Chapman University with MFA degree. With a desire to create content that entertains and enlightens, 9669Films has reached beyond its humble beginnings to become a full-featured studio.



Contact:

Lina Linh Nga

C.E.O/Founder

Phone: 657-227-6214

Email: info@9669films.com



9669Films, LLC

15568 Brookhurst St.

Westminster, CA, 92683



Websites:

http://www.9669films.com

http://www.linhnga.net