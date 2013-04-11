Update Information of 3D PageFlip Professional Is Unveiled Now

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2013 --3D PageFlip Professional is software developed by 3D PageFlip Co., Ltd. The flipping book software can support powerful 3D and 2D template as can convert PDF to realistic 3D magazines with the page turning effects that can make them look like and eBook. 3D PageFlip Pro is a tool that converts PDF documents to 3D flips Books. The software is equipped with powerful tools that anyone can enable every individual to create and read page flip books in 3D. 3D PageFlip business released the newest version 1.6.1 on March 22, 2013. The software has been updated ten times from last November till now.



The powerful features of 3D PageFlip Pro allow the user to add videos, flash, photos slideshow, and more. The built in templates features a 3D panoramic effect that make page tuning effect easier to use. The powerful page turning and editing functions of the flip book maker allows the users to create 360 degrees spinning objects and 3D page flip effect consistently. The software is also packed by customizing functions that make creating and editing page flip 3D books more easy and convenient. In addition, the software allows users to publish their work on multiple multimedia devices.



Everyone should anticipate the release of 3D PageFlip Pro. The application can deliver 3D features that no one has ever seen before. Through the help of the software users can do the following;



- Set 3D angles in 360 degrees or use the computer mouse to spin and rotate eBook photos and images.

- Allow objects to pop-up from eBook like 3D Sphere Gallery or 3D spinning products.

- To support sharing and reading, users can remove and add items from the tool bar.

- Watch video in 3D.



3D PageFlip Pro is the upgrade of the previous versions of 3D PageFlip software by the company. The steps to creating a flip page are made easier than before. Using the software everyone has the advantage on taking on their business to next level. The power packed features of the application can make the appearance of any presentation more appealing to readers. To add, 3D PageFlip Pro have the ability to efficiently publish 3D PageFlip Books to iPad, iPhone, ePub, and Android devices. On top of all the application allows the users to view the detailed updated information about the flipping book software and its company developer.



For more information about its versions, log on to http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/3dpageflip-professional.html, take the advantage of the application’s powerful features and take a step ahead from tough market competition.