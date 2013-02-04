Update on High Profile Stocks: (NASDAQ: MSFT), (NASDAQ: INTC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2013 --Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently announced worldwide availability of Office 365 Home Premium, a reinvention of the company's flagship Office product line for consumers.



Office 365 Home Premium is a cloud service designed for busy households and people juggling ever-increasing work and family responsibilities. The new offering includes the latest and most complete set of Office applications and works across up to five devices, including Windows tablets, PCs and Macs; and comes with extra SkyDrive storage and Skype calling.



"Launch of Office 365 Home Premium marks the next big step in Microsoft's transformation to a devices and services business," said Steve Ballmer, CEO of Microsoft.



Find out what could be next for MSFT by getting the free full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MSFT



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) will host a reception on Monday, Feb. 25 from 4 – 5 p.m. Intel executives, including Mike Bell and Hermann Eul, will be on-hand to showcase the latest devices based on Intel technology, discuss Intel’s mobile strategy and progress toward expanding its presence in new and existing markets.



Intel will showcase how its products and technologies are transforming mobile experiences -- from turning big data into insights and business actions, to transforming networks, to delivering performance driven devices including smartphones, tablets and Ultrabooks™ targeted at a range of developed and emerging market segments. The company will also showcase a range of Windows 8 tablet and convertible designs.



Find out more on INTC by getting the free full report here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=INTC



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009