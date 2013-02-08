New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2013 --Echo Automotive Inc. (OTC:ECAU) stock is at $1.57, down 4.85 percent from its previous close of $1.65. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 1.083 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 7.016 million shares. The stock opened the session at $1.54 and touched its highest price point at $1.60.



Echo Automotive stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $1.47. The stock’s MACD chart shows neutral trend and the stock may test its first support level at $1.39.



Find out more on ECAU by getting the free full report here:



http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ECAU



Primco Management Inc. (OTC:PMCM) traded in the range of $0.06 and $0.18 during its latest trading session. The stock opened at $0.18 and is currently at $0.07, down 59.73 percent from its previous close of $0.19. The stock’s down movement and its MACD chart shows neutral trend and the stock may tumble to $0.05 level in the coming session. Primco Management is also trading below its short term moving average price of $1.9846 which hints at neutral trend. Its first resistance level is at $0.23.



The company announced its acquisition of ESMG Inc, a Los Angeles based entertainment company.



Find out where PMCM could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PMCM



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009