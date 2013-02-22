Update On Most Active Stocks For: (NASDAQ: FB), (NASDAQ: BBRY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2013 --Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) announced that David Ebersman, CFO, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on February 27, 2013 at 11:00 am PST.



Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company builds tools that enable users to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other; enables developers to build social applications on Facebook or to integrate their Websites with Facebook; and offers products that enable advertisers and marketers to engage with its users. As of February 2, 2012, it had 845 million monthly users and 443 million daily users. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.



Goldman Sachs has a buy rating on Research In Motion Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) with a target of $19. Peter Misek at Jefferies reiterated his Buy rating with a target of $19.50. S&P has a sell rating on BBRY with a $12 target.



Pacific Crest said its channel checks indicate shipments of BlackBerry's new Z10 are running short of Street expectations for the February quarter. The firm thinks investor optimism around the prospects for BB10 devices remains too high and maintains an Underperform rating on the stock.



Research In Motion Limited designs, manufactures, and markets wireless solutions worldwide. It provides platforms and solutions, including email, voice, instant messaging, short message service, Internet and Intranet-based browsing, and multimedia content through developing integrated hardware, software, and services.



