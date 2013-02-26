Update on Most Active Stocks: (NASDAQ: AFFY), (NASDAQ: INTC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2013 --Glancy Binkow & Goldberg LLP announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Affymax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFFY) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on allegations that certain statements issued by Affymax were false and misleading regarding the Company’s business and financial prospects.



The investigation is related to a February 23, 2013 joint announcement, issued by Affymax and Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda), of a nationwide voluntary recall of OMONTYS (peginesatide) Injection.



Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of serious and life-threatening conditions in the United States.



Find out more on AFFY here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=AFFY



Altera Corporation and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) announced that the companies have entered into an agreement for the future manufacture of Altera FPGAs on Intel's 14 nm tri-gate transistor technology. These next-generation products, which target ultra high-performance systems for military, wireline communications, cloud networking, and compute and storage applications, will enable breakthrough levels of performance and power efficiencies not otherwise possible.



"We look forward to collaborating with Altera on manufacturing leading-edge FPGAs, leveraging Intel's leadership in process technology," said Brian Krzanich, chief operating officer, Intel.



Intel (INTC) is a world leader in computing innovation.



Get the latest trend analysis reports on INTC here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=INTC



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009