Update on Most Active Stocks: (NASDAQ: ATML), (NASDAQ; PTEN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2013 --Atmel® Corporation (NASDAQ:ATML), a leader in microcontroller and touch solutions, announced that Steve Laub, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2013 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Thursday, February 14 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.



Atmel is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of microcontrollers, capacitive touch solutions, advanced logic, mixed-signal, nonvolatile memory and radio frequency (RF) components.



Leveraging one of the industry's broadest intellectual property (IP) technology portfolios. Atmel is able to provide the electronics industry with complete system solutions focused on industrial, consumer, communications, computing and automotive markets.



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) reported net income of $58.9 million, or $0.40 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to net income of $87.6 million, or $0.56 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2011. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $653 million, compared to $725 million for the fourth quarter of 2011.



The Company reported net income of $299 million, or $1.96 per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, compared to net income of $322 million, or $2.06 per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2011. Revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 were $2.7 billion, compared to $2.6 billion for 2011.



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Canada.



