Update on Most Active Stocks: (NASDAQ: MSFT), (NASDAQ: BGCP)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2013 --Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) traded in the range of $31.77 and $32.63 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $31.80 and is at $32.46, up 2.11 percent from its previous close of $31.79. Microsoft has traded 32.287 million shares so far and its usual trading volume stands at 50.101 million shares. The company commands market capitalization of $270.94 billion. Its stock is currently trading below its 20 days moving average price of $32.58 but above its moving average price of $32.11.



Microsoft commands market capitalization of $271.11 billion and its stock has low volatility with beta of 0.94.



Find out if this the right moment to start trading MSFT by getting the complete trend analysis report here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=MSFT



BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) traded in the range of $5.65 and $5.80 during its latest trading session. The stock opened at $5.66 and is currently at $5.78, up 2.78 percent from its previous close of $5.62. The stock is trading below its short term moving average price and its long term moving average price of $5.79. The stock has the beta of 1.61, implying high volatility and the company commands market capitalization of $948.61 million.



The stock has gained 71.35 percent on YTD basis while its 52 weeks loss stands at 17.17 percent.



Find out where BGCP could be headed by getting the complete trend analysis report here: http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=BGCP



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure: Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009