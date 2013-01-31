Update on Most Active Stocks : (NYSE : BSX), (NASDAQ : YHOO)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2013 --Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2012.



Sales for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $1.821 billion, as compared to sales of $1.848 billion for the fourth quarter of 2011, a decrease of 1 percent.



Sales for the full year 2012 were $7.249 billion, as compared to sales of $7.622 billion for the full year 2011, a decrease of 5 percent.



The company estimates sales for the first quarter of 2013 in a range of $1.740 to $1.815 billion.



Boston Scientific (BSX) is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices with approximately 24,000 employees and revenue of $7.6 billion in 2011.



Find out more on BSX here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=BSX



Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ: YHOO) reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2012.



GAAP revenue was $1,346 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, a 2 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2011. Revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs was $1,221 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, a 4 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2011.



GAAP revenue was $4,987 million for the full year of 2012, flat compared to the prior year. Revenue ex-TAC was $4,468 million for the full year of 2012, a 2 percent increase from the prior year.



Yahoo! Inc. (Yahoo!) is a digital media company.



Find out more on YHOOhere: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=YHOO



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009