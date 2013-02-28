Update on Selected Picks: (OTCQB: CWGL), (OTCQB: TTNP)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2013 --On February 25, 2013, Leucadia National Corporation filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2012. Leucadia's Report contained certain information about Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCQB: CWGL) that was not previously disclosed. Specifically, Note 5 to Leucadia's consolidated financial statements disclosed that for the year ended December 31, 2012, Crimson had revenues of $48,215,000 and pre-tax income of $5,381,000.



Revenues and other income for 2012 and 2011 include $9,640,000 and $14,592,000, respectively, of increased revenues at the winery operations; substantially all of the 2012 increase and $9,628,000 of the 2011 increase results from the acquisition of Seghesio Family Vineyards in the second quarter of 2011. The change in selling, general and other expenses for 2012 and 2011 as compared to the prior year also reflects $2,138,000 and $12,152,000, respectively, of greater costs at the winery operations. Selling, general and other expenses also include charges of $1,513,000 in 2010 at the winery operations to reduce the carrying amount of wine inventory.



Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: TTNP) announced that the Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee (PDAC) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is scheduled to review the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) for Probuphine® for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with opioid dependence on March 21, 2013.



Probuphine is an investigational subdermal implant capable of delivering continuous and persistent, around the clock blood levels of buprenorphine for six months following a single treatment, simplifying patient compliance and retention.



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics primarily for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States.



