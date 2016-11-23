Pittsburg, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2016 --Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel will hold a Dealer Job Fair for applicants interested in employment as table game dealers.



The job fair will be held on Dec. 5, 2016 at Lincoln Center, 710 W Ninth Street in Pittsburg, Kan. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Successful applicants will be invited to attend dealer training, after which they may be offered employment. The casino expects to hire 80 table game dealers.



"We're looking for people excited to learn the table games and who are dedicated to providing a fun experience for our patrons," said Jeff McKain, Director of Gaming Operations.



The dealer school will begin in January 2017 and is free for accepted students. Students will become proficient in dealing blackjack, craps, roulette and more. After graduation and obtaining their gaming licenses, selected dealers may be offered employment.



More information is available at kansascrossingcasino.com.



About Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel

The Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel, located near the junction of U.S. Highways 69 and 400 in Crawford County, is an $80 million development that will feature 625 slot machines, 16 gaming tables, a 123-room Hampton Inn and Suites and entertainment complex. The project will create 400 jobs and is estimated to draw 500,000 visitors annually, largely from Missouri and Oklahoma. The project will be opening in March 2017.



For more information on the Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel, please visit kansascrossingcasino.com.