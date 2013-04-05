Updates on Selected Picks: (NYSE:KBH), (NYSE:WY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2013 --The board of directors of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.025 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on May 16, 2013 to stockholders of record on May 2, 2013.



KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilding companies in the United States. Since its founding in 1957, the company has built more than half a million quality homes. KB Home's signature Built to Order™ approach lets each buyer customize their new home from lot location to floor plan and design features.



In addition to meeting strict ENERGY STAR® guidelines, all KB homes are highly energy efficient to help lower monthly utility costs for homeowners, which the company demonstrates with its proprietary KB Home Energy Performance Guide® (EPG®).



Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) announced that Adrian M. Blocker will join Weyerhaeuser as Vice President of Lumber, effective May 1, 2013. Blocker's appointment follows Robert Taylor's planned retirement from the company in May.



"We are excited to welcome Adrian to Weyerhaeuser," said Larry Burrows, senior vice president, Wood Products. "He will be a great addition to our team, bringing more than 30 years of broad forest products operational and corporate experience in forestland management, fiber procurement, and lumber and plywood manufacturing."



Blocker has held positions in leadership, strategic planning, business development, manufacturing and sales management at Champion International, International Paper and West Fraser. Most recently, he served as CEO of the Wood Products Council.



