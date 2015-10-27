Upgrade: New FlipHTML5 5.2.0 for Making Flyers Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2015 --FlipHTML5, a leading software development company has announced the release of an update to the FlipHTML5 online flyers maker with enhanced page editor; the new updated version introduces an all new fixes to the earlier version for people to make flyers online easier.



In a statement from the CEO of FlipHTML5, Winston Zhang when contacted to know the new update, he said, "This recently released update for the FlipHTML5 online flyers maker give more improvement to the Page Editor, the update gives all new exciting fixes to the earlier version that will allow all users around the globe perform some functions with bug in the earlier version.



FlipHTML5 Version 5.2.0 Desktop comes with the following updates; "Improved Multilingual feature", "there is no window pop up when click image on mobile view" and fixes made on the Page Editor; fixed the bug "image missing when zooming in image". The issue of the dynamic texts moving with high speed has been fixed, other fixes include "the audio can be played rightly after zooming in", "The appearance of the show information on window has been optimized" and "image can now be display in the right proportion" on Page Editor." - Winston Zhang, CEO



Page Editor interface is the most amazing part of the FlipHTML5, the page editor allows easy access to add and edit diverse and important multi-media elements like music player, video player, image slideshow, shapes and so on; in the digital flyers, new page can be add and page can be delete.



The Page Editor feature is only available to the Platinum and the Enterprise version users, other users will need to upgrade to Platinum or Enterprise for access to the page editor feature.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd is a software company based in Hong Kong. They help digital publishers reach audiences more effectively with innovative and low cost solutions. FlipHTML5 software helps digital publishers to create interactive magazines with rich multimedia.



