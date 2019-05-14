Upgraded Bitwar Data Recovery for Windows 6.4.7 Released Worldwide

Xiamen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2019 --Xiamen Baishengtong Software Technology CO., LTD recently launched "Bitwar Data Recovery for Windows 6.4.7" all across the globe. This release notes is a detailed walk-through of its latest functions and features.



Xiamen Baishengtong Software Technology CO., LTD, the data recovery pioneers launched its upgraded version "Bitwar Data Recovery for Windows 6.4.7" globally. The constant support and feedback from the valued customers played a vital role in the successful release of the version.



After extensive research to understand and fulfill the requirements of the customers and to deliver results with high quality, Bitwar Data Recovery for Windows 6.4.7 has been developed which will help to prevent any kind of data loss on Windows systems.



Bitwar Free Data Recovery Software is capable of recovering more than 300+ types of files from any storage media such as hard drives, USB flash drives, SD cards, memory cards, external hard drive, digital storage medium and much more.



The recent version of Bitwar Data Recovery focuses on performance improvements and features, which can be experienced with various scan modes to perform an in-depth scan for comprehensive data recovery results.



This upgraded version can help users preview all the selected data, additionally, there are 3 new filters included to quickly browse through data, making the search process much more convenient.



Besides, the version is highly professional, supports multiple languages and yet user-friendly that requires no extra technical skill to use.



Enhancements "Bitwar Data Recovery 6.4.7"



1. In-depth Search Mechanism



In comparison to the earlier versions, where search process could be complex sometimes when the user isn't sure about which data is to be recovered, this version have filters to inspect/search for essential files by type, time and path.



2. Upgraded Scan Algorithm



Bitwar Data Recovery for Windows 6.4.7 comes with improved Scan Algorithm, that helps users to search for more number of hidden or lost files, with "Quick Scan", to easily recover files from a partition or removable media, "Deep Scan" can help for searching files which were not found with the previous scan mode, whereas, "Formatted Recovery" works to restore formatted data with complete file structure.



3. Standalone Search Box



This newest version comes with a standalone Search box to perform a search process. Addition of standalone Search Box also enhances the filtering speed to provide a high-quality outcome.



4. Enhanced Reading Speed



Another feature that makes Bitwar Data Recovery for Windows 6.4.7 even more powerful is enhanced reading speed while previewing the selected data which is to be recovered.



About Bitwar

Bitwar® Data Recovery team works very closely on customer feedbacks and suggestions to incorporate more user-friendly functionalities in the tool. With Bitwar Data Recovery, one can restore any kind of data from any storage device. It comes with different scan modes to extract data quickly, safely and with excellent efficiency. The software is powered by the support of more than 2,000,000 happy customers.



