Upgraded Flipbook Creating Software Now Available for Download at Flippagemaker.com

Flippagemaker Software Company announces to release the updated version of their FlipBook Creator, which has been incorporated with some additional features and improved functionalities to help enhance the user experience. Often considered as the most useful flipbook creating software for the Windows users, the new version will encourage people to deliver creative outputs with a greater degree of ease and convenience. The China based company will keep bringing new digital publishing tools and software for the worldwide users and they promise to release new versions in the future that will make the software even more capable and feature-rich.



One can easily use the page flip software for creating Flipbooks with page turning effects. One can publish the content on the web using flippagemaker’s cloud services, and which can be accessed through a host of devices such as PC, iPad, iPhone and other computing devices. The new software helps creating unlimited digital content with 3D page-flipping effect, which makes the presentation more powerful and convincing. The developers of the company have tried to include features that can help marketers and content publishers to integrate new-age functionalities such as Google Analytics and the Search Engine Optimization.



The new flipbook software comes with greater customization features with 400+ pre-designed templates, 700+ background images and 300+ online scenes. Using these images, templates and scenes in different permutation and combinations, one can create large numbers of flipbooks with unique designs and looks. The software is easy-to-use, and one can create flipbooks in an effortless manner. Moreover, each purchase is backed by lifetime upgrades and support, and one can keep receiving upgrades to enjoy advanced features and functionalities.



The digital world is undergoing a speedy transformation and this is the reason why the spokesperson of the company maintains that more new upgrades are very much possible in the near future. “We are in the fast-changing world and we are committed to offer the best experience to our users. Our developers keep an eye on the changing trends and new updates will be released, whenever it is needed,” he reveals. However, one can get more details about the latest version of the software on the website http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/



About Flippagemaker Software Co. Ltd.

Flippagemaker Software Co. Ltd. offers a range of digital publishing tools and software with advanced features and functionalities. Their software and tools are affordable, easy-to-use and feature-rich which allow customized digital content creation in an effortless manner. The company was established in 2008 with its headquarters in China and a branch office in Hong Kong.